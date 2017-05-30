Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 30, 4:40 PM EDT

How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday


Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

A seven-day winning streak for stocks came to a quiet end Tuesday as banks, especially smaller ones, dropped along with bond yields and interest rates. Energy companies also sank.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index sank 2.91 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,412.91.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 50.81 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,029.47.

The Nasdaq composite slid 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,203.19.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks skidded 11.05 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,371.19.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 174.08 points, or 7.8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,266.87 points, or 6.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 820.07 points, or 15.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.06 points, or 1 percent.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.