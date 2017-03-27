PARIS (AP) -- French Guiana is facing a nationwide strike amid mounting protests over crime and economic difficulty that have paralyzed the French territory in South America, halted flights and a rocket launch and prompted a U.S. travel warning.

The French government sent an emergency mission to try to quell tensions before Monday's general strike, expected to hit public services across Guiana.

Protesters are angry over high crime, the cost of living and the quality of health care and other social services. Their protests have already blocked roads to neighboring Brazil and Suriname, and shuttered many businesses and schools.

The unrest prompted candidates for the French April-May presidential election to urge aid or intervention, as France's far-flung overseas holdings suddenly entered the spotlight in the race after having been largely ignored.