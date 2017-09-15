LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- Marc Leishman followed his great start with another low score, a 7-under 64 that gave him a three-shot lead over Jason Day and Rickie Fowler going into the weekend at the BMW Championship.

Day made a hole-in-one Friday for his third eagle of the week at Conway Farms in his round of 65. Fowler holed out a chip for eagle on the 14th hole.

Leishman also got in on the act. He turned a tough par into an unlikely birdie on the par-4 seventh hole when he hit into the native grass, chipped out to the fairway and hit a pitch-and-run from 50 yards that he holed for birdie.

Leishman, who opened with a 62, was at 16-under 126.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson struggled again and was 16 shots behind.