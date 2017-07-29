OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) -- Charley Hoffman birdied the final hole for a 7-under 65 on Saturday at Glen Abbey to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.

The 40-year-old Hoffman had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch that ended on No. 15, bogeyed the par-4 17th and rebounded with the two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th.

Hoffman had a 17-under 199 total. He won the Texas Open last year for his fourth PGA Tour title.

Kevin Chappell was second. He bogeyed the 18th, hitting his third shot into the water.

Robert Garrigus matched the course record with a 62 to join Gary Woodland at 15 under. Garrigus had two eagles and six birdies to tie the Glen Abbey mark set by Leonard Thompson in 1981 and matched by Andy Bean in 1983, Greg Norman in 1986 and John Merrick in 2013.

Woodland followed his second-round 63 with a 68.

Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas had a 67 to join Sam Saunders (67), Andres Gonzales (66), Tony Finau (66), Ryan Ruffels (68) and Brandon Hagy (69) at 14 under. Saunders is Arnold Palmer's grandson.

Second-round leader Martin Flores had a 72 to drop into a tie for 16th at 12 under.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson also was 12 under after a 68.

Vijay Singh, at 54 the oldest player in the field, shot a 71 that left him 11 under. He won the 2004 tournament at Glen Abbey, beating Canadian Mike Weir in a playoff.

Matt Kuchar shot a 70, leaving him tied for 41st at 7 under. Coming off a second-place finish in the British Open, he fought dizzy spells in the first round Thursday.

Graham DeLaet and Mackenzie Hughes, the only Canadians to make the cut, struggled. DeLaet (73) was 7 under, and Hughes (74) was 6 under.