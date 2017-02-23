Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 23, 3:10 PM EST

Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble share early lead at Honda

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Cody Gribble and Wesley Bryan returned to a familiar course Thursday and each shot a 6-under 64 to share the early lead in the Honda Classic.

Bryan was last at PGA National for the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament in late 2015. Gribble was there the year before.

Bryan extended his good play from last week at Riviera, where he pulled within two shots of the lead late in the third round until Dustin Johnson drew away. He shot 30 on the front nine. Gribble, who won in Mississippi last fall to start his rookie season, had three birdies on par 3s.

Defending champion Adam Scott opened with a 68. Sergio Garcia was among the leaders until a bad stretch near the end of his round led to a 68.

