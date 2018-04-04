Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 4, 1:31 PM EDT

Augusta National to host women's amateur tournament

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Interactives
Hole-by-hole tour of PGA Championship
Hole-by-hole tour of British Open
U.S. Open Panorama
Hole-by-hole tour of Bethpage Black
Hole-by-hole tour of Augusta National
Special Section
Complete Golf Coverage
On the Fringe
Column: Chaos at the Champions Dinner: Where to sit?

Column: The Masters can't get here soon enough
Latest Golf News
Augusta National to host women's amateur tournament

Rory McIlroy ready to seize history with a Masters title

There's new Woods at Augusta, with Mickelson along for ride

Column: A Masters for the aged? Woods and Mickelson hope so

The Latest: Spieth feels calm, confident after putting panic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- A new women's amateur tournament will be played partially at Augusta National the week before the Masters.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley announced the tournament Wednesday, calling it a move to help grow the game of golf. It will be called the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The tournament will be played over three rounds, with the first two at the Champions Retreat outside Augusta and the final round played on the Saturday before the Masters at the famed Augusta National course.

Ridley said Masters officials believe it will be the most widely attended amateur tournament in the world, and by a large margin. The field will consist of 72 women invited by the Masters.

The Masters also hosts a youth putt, chip and drive contest on the Sunday before the Masters.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.