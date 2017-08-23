Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 23, 11:03 AM EDT

Billy Payne retires as Masters chairman

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Interactives
Hole-by-hole tour of PGA Championship
Hole-by-hole tour of British Open
U.S. Open Panorama
Hole-by-hole tour of Bethpage Black
Hole-by-hole tour of Augusta National
Special Section
Complete Golf Coverage
On the Fringe
Column: More than just $10M at stake in FedEx Cup playoffs

Column: Fowler keeps celebrating everyone else's majors
Latest Golf News
Billy Payne retires as Masters chairman

Price looking to recapture emotion at Presidents Cup

US beats Europe in Solheim Cup 16 1/2-11 1/2 in Iowa

Clemson's Doc Redman makes big late rally to win US Amateur

Talor Gooch rallies to win first Web.com Tour title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- Billy Payne is retiring as chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters after 11 years of substantial change that included the club inviting female members and supporting the game's growth with two international amateur tournaments.

Payne officially retires Oct. 16 when the club opens for a new season.

He will be succeeded by Fred Ridley, a former USGA president and U.S. Amateur champion who heads the Masters competition committee. Ridley will be the first chairman who played in the Masters.

Payne was invited to join Augusta National in 1997, one year after he concluded his long-shot bid to bring the Olympics to Atlanta. He was appointed chairman nine years later, and he worked to move the club into modern times without losing sight of its traditions.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.