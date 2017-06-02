AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 2, 2:30 PM EDT

Dufner has another 65 and opens big lead at Memorial

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Interactives
Hole-by-hole tour of PGA Championship
Hole-by-hole tour of British Open
U.S. Open Panorama
Hole-by-hole tour of Bethpage Black
Hole-by-hole tour of Augusta National
Special Section
Complete Golf Coverage
On the Fringe
A big week for European golf, but baby steps to narrow gap
Latest Golf News
Dufner has another 65 and opens big lead at Memorial

Argentine golf great De Vicenzo dies at 94

Paratore, Orrin share the lead at Nordea Masters

A different video of Tiger Woods during Memorial week

Oklahoma wins NCAA golf title, beating Oregon 3-1-1

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) -- Jason Dufner wants to put together more than just a few good rounds at the Memorial this week. The first two rounds put him in the record book.

Dufner holed out from the 18th fairway and then added three more birdies on the front nine for another 7-under 65. That set the 36-hole record at Muirfield village and gave him a six-shot lead over Ricki Fowler among the early starters Friday.

Dufner was at 14-under 130, one better than the 36-hole score of Scott Hoch in 1987 and Fowler in 2010. Neither won the tournament.

Fowler, who was 3 over after his opening four holes of the tournament, had a 66 and was at 8-under 136.

Jordan Spieth, one shot behind Dufner after the opening round, played in the afternoon.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.