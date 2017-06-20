Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 20, 2:56 PM EDT

Mickelson, longtime caddie to part ways

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

Phil Mickelson and his caddie have decided to part ways after 25 years of one of the most famous player-caddie relationships on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson and Jim "Bones" Mackay say the decision to split was mutual and not based on an incident.

Mackay, who is not retiring, is the only full-time caddie Mickelson has had in a career that has brought him 45 victories worldwide, five majors and a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Mickelson says his brother, Tim Mickelson, will caddie for him the rest of the year.

Mickelson did not play the U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation in California. Mackay was at Erin Hills scouting the golf course on the odd chance Mickelson was able to make it in time.

