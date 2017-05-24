Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Arizona State wins 8th NCAA women's golf title

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) -- Arizona State won the NCAA Women's Golf Championship for the eighth time behind individual champion Monica Vaughn and the clutch performance of Linnea Strom.

Arizona State clinched victory at Rich Harvest Farms when Strom beat Stephanie Lau of Northwestern for the Sun Devils' third point out of five matches Wednesday.

The Sun Devils looked as though they might be leaving early when they returned Wednesday morning to finish the rain-delayed semifinals against Stanford. Vaughn won the 18th hole to square her match and then won on the 19th hole. Strom had to make a 7-foot par putt on the 18th hole and she won the next hole to beat Stanford and advance.

The Sun Devils never gave Northwestern much of a chance in the championship match.

