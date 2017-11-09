AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 9, 5:36 PM EST

Patton Kizzire opens with 62 in Mexico, Fowler 3 behind


Interactives
Hole-by-hole tour of PGA Championship
Hole-by-hole tour of British Open
U.S. Open Panorama
Hole-by-hole tour of Bethpage Black
Hole-by-hole tour of Augusta National
Special Section
Complete Golf Coverage
On the Fringe
Column: Tiger's return ultimately measured by performance
Latest Golf News
Patton Kizzire opens with 62 in Mexico, Fowler 3 behind

Wiesberger leads in Sun City, Fleetwod 6 shots back

Pebble Beach golf director RJ Harper dies of cancer at 61

Olympic Club gets PGA Championship and Ryder Cup

Yoo opens with a 65 to lead Blue Bay LPGA by 1 stroke

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) -- Patton Kizzire carried some momentum from last week in Las Vegas by running off six straight birdies and opening with a 9-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead Thursday in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Kizzire closed with a 64 in Las Vegas to tie for fourth, his best finish in more than a year on the PGA Tour. Playing in the first group, Kizzire finished the front nine with two straight birdies, and then made four straight birdies on the back nine at the El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba. A bogey on the 18th gave him a 62.

Vaughn Taylor played bogey-free for a 64.

Rickie Fowler, playing for the first time since the Presidents Cup, was at 65 along with PGA Tour rookie Brandon Harkins.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.