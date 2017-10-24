PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Prestigious Pebble Beach will host its first U.S. Women's Open in 2023 and the U.S. Open in 2027.

The USGA announced the two tournaments slated for Pebble Beach on Tuesday. The premier events will be USGA championships Nos. 14 and 15 at the picturesque course along the Monterey Peninsula.

Pebble last hosted the U.S. Open in 2010. The course has hosted five U.S. Opens in all, four U.S. Amateurs, two U.S. Women's Amateurs and one PGA Championship during its 98-year history.

Pebble already is set to host the 2018 U.S. Amateur and 2019 U.S. Open Championships.