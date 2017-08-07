CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Associated Press has learned the PGA Championship is moving to May for the first time in 70 years when it goes to Bethpage Black in New York in 2019.

The move from August to May has been in the works for the last four years, and it involves The Players Championship moving from May back to its original March date.

Two officials involved in the discussions say the PGA of America will discuss details of the move as early as Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because it has not been announced.

The catalyst behind the change was golf's return to the Olympics. The PGA of America is interested in moving into the middle of the major championship season instead of the end. It also loosens the schedule in Olympic years.