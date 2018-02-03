SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Rickie Fowler birdied the last three holes in front of the largest crowd in golf history Saturday to take the lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Fowler shot a 4-under 67 to reach 14 under with a round left at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course, the layout packed with an estimated 216,818 fans on an 80-degree afternoon. The crowd pushed the week total to 654,906, just short of the record of 655,434 set last year.

Former Arizona State players Jon Rahm and Chez Reavie were a stroke back along with Bryson DeChambeau. Phil Mickelson, another former Sun Devils star, was two shots behind.

Justin Thomas birdied the first six holes, then had to fight to shoot even par after a back-nine meltdown. He had a bogey-triple bogey-double bogey stretch that left him eight strokes back.