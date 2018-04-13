Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 13, 6:58 PM EDT

Wrong Birdie: Kraft hits a bird in flight at RBC Heritage


HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Kelly Kraft got a birdie, just not the one he wanted at the RBC Heritage.

Kraft's ball hit a bird in flight on the par-3 14th hole, and the ball dropped into the water in front of the green.

Kraft made double bogey and finished at 1-over par on Harbour Town Golf Links, missing the cut by a stroke.

Kraft told PGATour.com the bad break cost him the cut. He said his tee shot felt perfect and was on a good line until fate took over.

Kraft's group asked for a ruling, figuring the player would simply re-tee without penalty. Instead, because the bird is not a man-made object, Kraft had to play it as a ball in the water.

Kraft said his ball glance off a large black bird that flew off after the glancing blow.

