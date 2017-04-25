Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 25, 11:06 AM EDT

Golf's ruling bodies move to limit video evidence

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

Interactives
Hole-by-hole tour of PGA Championship
Hole-by-hole tour of British Open
U.S. Open Panorama
Hole-by-hole tour of Bethpage Black
Hole-by-hole tour of Augusta National
Special Section
Complete Golf Coverage
On the Fringe
Kerr compiling an impressive career, 1 trophy at a time

Masters behind him, Dustin Johnson puts short memory to work
Latest Golf News
Golf's ruling bodies move to limit video evidence

Golf Capsules

Franco, Singh shoot course record to win Legends of Golf

Chappell edges Koepka by 1 stroke to win Texas Open

Wiesberger win playoff to capture Shenzhen International

Video evidence of a rules violation no longer means a golfer automatically will be penalized.

In an effort to limit the sometimes harsh result of television reviews, golf's ruling bodies have issued a new decision on the Rules of Golf that takes effect immediately.

Players can avoid a penalty if the violation could not be noticed with the naked eye. Rules officials also will eliminate penalties if they feel players made a reasonable judgment in taking a drop or replacing their golf ball on the putting green.

The new decision would have spared Anna Nordqvist a two-shot penalty that cost her a chance to win the U.S. Women's Open last year. Less clear is whether it would have exonerated Lexi Thompson at the ANA Inspiration this month.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.