May 24, 3:42 PM EDT

Protests expected as Senior PGA tees off at Trump National

By BEN NUCKOLS
Associated Press

STERLING, Va. (AP) -- This year's venue for the Senior PGA Championship has made news for reasons that have nothing to do with the tournament or the champion it might produce.

The world's best 50-and-over golfers are competing for the first time at a course owned by a sitting president: Trump National Golf Club, on the Potomac River about 25 miles northwest of Washington. President Donald Trump has already visited the club four times since taking office.

The course has been targeted by vandals and widely mocked for including a plaque commemorating a Civil War battle that never happened. Law enforcement officials on site are anticipating protests along the river.

Trump has plenty of support inside the ropes. Several players, including defending champion Rocco Mediate, wear the Trump logo on their shirts.

