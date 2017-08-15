Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 15, 4:07 PM EDT

Paula Creamer out to prove she still belongs in Solheim Cup

By LUKE MEREDITH
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jens Meyer

On the Fringe
Low scores more about evolution of golf than equipment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- For virtually her entire career, U.S. star Paula Creamer has been a lock to play in the Solheim Cup.

But her results have declined and now Creamer is a last-minute alternate, intent on showing she can still play at golf's highest level.

Creamer had been told earlier by U.S. captain Juli Inkster that for the first time she wouldn't play in the Solheim Cup. Then Jessica Korda withdrew because of a forearm injury, and Creamer joined the team.

The biennial tournament between the U.S. and Europe begins Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.