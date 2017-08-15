WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- For virtually her entire career, U.S. star Paula Creamer has been a lock to play in the Solheim Cup.

But her results have declined and now Creamer is a last-minute alternate, intent on showing she can still play at golf's highest level.

Creamer had been told earlier by U.S. captain Juli Inkster that for the first time she wouldn't play in the Solheim Cup. Then Jessica Korda withdrew because of a forearm injury, and Creamer joined the team.

The biennial tournament between the U.S. and Europe begins Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.