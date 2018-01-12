HONOLULU (AP) -- Brian Harman's game stayed with him from one island to the next in Hawaii as he made eagle on his last hole for a 7-under 63 and the early lead in the Sony Open.

Harman played in the final group at Kapalua last week and tied for third in a final round in which no one had much of a chance against Dustin Johnson. On a far different course at Waialae, he had another stretch of three straight birdies in Friday's second round and closed with a 7-iron to 15 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth.

Harman was at 13-under 127, three shots ahead of Zach Johnson (67), John Peterson (64) and Tom Hoge (65).

Defending champion Justin Thomas salvaged an otherwise pedestrian round with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish for a 67. He was seven behind.