AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 31, 10:23 PM EDT

Police release Tiger Woods' DUI arrest video

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

Multimedia
Tiger Woods' life with Elin
A look at Tiger Woods' troubled marriage.
How they apologize
911 call from Tiger Woods' home seeking help for his mother-in-law.
PDF copy of portion of Tiger Woods' crash report.
Interactives
Hole-by-hole tour of PGA Championship
Hole-by-hole tour of British Open
U.S. Open Panorama
Hole-by-hole tour of Bethpage Black
Hole-by-hole tour of Augusta National
Special Section
Complete Golf Coverage
On the Fringe
A big week for European golf, but baby steps to narrow gap
Latest Golf News
Oklahoma wins NCAA golf title, beating Oregon 3-1-1

Furman teammates Chen, Totland win US Women's Amateur 4-Ball

Capan-Wong team wins US Amateur 4-Ball title

ShopRite extends LPGA Atlantic City event through 2023

Column: For Tiger Woods, a picture says it all
Audio
Excerpts of a 911 call from one of the men mauled by a tiger at SF Zoo (MP3)
A Former Zookeeper on Animal Escapes
Interactive
AP's Athlete of the Decade

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Tiger Woods can't follow simple instructions during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police in dash-cam footage that Jupiter released Wednesday night.

During a field sobriety test, Woods swayed as he straddled the white line and could not take a step in the heel-to-toe method. When asked to raise his right hand, he started to raise his left hand when the officer corrected him.

Eventually, his hands were behind his back as he was arrested and placed in the back seat of a patrol car.

The footage came from his arrest Monday in the dark of early morning when Jupiter police noticed his Mercedes parked on the side of a six-lane road, part of it in the road and part of it in the bicycle lane.

Police found Woods sound asleep behind the wheel, according to an incident report. The engine was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal was blinking. Police also released photos of his car that showed both tires flat with minor damage around the bumpers.

When the officer asks Woods where he had been, the 14-time major champion says, "LA." He says he was headed down to Orange County.

Woods said, "No" when asked if he had been drinking. When he told them he was taking medication, police muted part of the tape in which Woods describes it.

A breath test registered a blood alcohol level of 0.00 percent. Woods later said his condition was caused by prescription medications.

Woods is to be arraigned July 5 in Palm Beach County court on the DUI charge.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.