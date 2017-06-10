Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 10, 2:24 AM EDT

Tiger Woods told officers during arrest he had taken Xanax


Tiger Woods' life with Elin
A look at Tiger Woods' troubled marriage.
How they apologize
911 call from Tiger Woods' home seeking help for his mother-in-law.
PDF copy of portion of Tiger Woods' crash report.
Hole-by-hole tour of PGA Championship
Hole-by-hole tour of British Open
U.S. Open Panorama
Hole-by-hole tour of Bethpage Black
Hole-by-hole tour of Augusta National
Complete Golf Coverage
Excerpts of a 911 call from one of the men mauled by a tiger at SF Zoo (MP3)
A Former Zookeeper on Animal Escapes
AP's Athlete of the Decade

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Tiger Woods told officers during his DUI arrest last month that he had taken Xanax, as well as other prescription medications.

Woods' claim was revealed in an unredacted version of the Jupiter Police Department's investigation report, obtained Friday by The Golf Channel (http://bit.ly/2so7oLW).

Woods, the 14-time major champion who had back surgery in April, was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes around 2 a.m. on May 29 and arrested on a DUI charge. A breath test registered 0.0 for alcohol, corroborating Woods' claim that he had an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine.

Woods told officers at a testing facility that he had taken several prescriptions, and the arrest affidavit listed four medications, but not Xanax.

In the unredacted portion of the investigation report, officer Christopher Fandry described interrogating Woods at the scene. It was then that Woods said he had taken Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug.

Among the medications listed on the affidavit was Vicodin, an opioid pain medication. The FDA warns on its website that mixing Xanax with opioids may cause "profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death."

