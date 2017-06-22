Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 22, 6:42 PM EDT

Jordan Spieth shoots 63 to take lead in Travelers debut

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

On the Fringe
Going to a new course for US Open is nothing new
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) -- Jordan Spieth hit a wedge to 4 feet for birdie on the final hole for a 7-under 63 and a one-stroke lead Thursday in the Travelers Championship.

Making his first appearance at TPC River Highlands, the 23-year-old Texan had eight birdies and a bogey in his afternoon round after tying for 35th last week in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Johnson Wagner and Connecticut native Brett Stegmaier each shot 64 in the morning.

Stegmaier had seven birdies in a nine-hole stretch in the middle of the round and closed with a bogey on No. 9. He grew up in Madison, about 25 miles from the course.

Rory McIlroy, also playing for event for the first time, had a 67. Jason Day shot 72. They missed the cut in the U.S. Open.

