ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are trying to make up ground at the U.S. Open - not on the leader, but on the cut line.

McIlroy (78) and Day (79) are coming off their worst scores ever in a U.S. Open, mainly because they couldn't keep it out of the thick fescue that frames the wide fairways at Erin Hills.

Rickie Fowler opened with a 7-under 65. He doesn't play until Friday afternoon. Among those trying to chase him down is Paul Casey of England, who was one shot behind.

The top 60 and ties make the cut at the U.S. Open. There no longer is a 10-shot rule that would allow anyone within 10 shots of the lead to make the cut.