May 4, 2:56 PM EDT

Johnson opens with a 70, 4 shots out of lead at Wells Fargo

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Dustin Johnson has shown more game than rust in his return to competition for the first time since a freak accident knocked him out of the Masters.

Johnson missed only two greens at Eagle Point, including the final hole that led to a bogey and a 2-under 70. That left him four shots behind Francesco Molinari among the early starters Thursday in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Johnson last played on March 26 when he won the Match Play to strengthen his hold at No. 1 in the world. He was the clear favorite at Augusta National until he slipped on a staircase the day before the Masters began and suffered a deep bruise to his lower back.

His health is fine. His game looks to be in pretty good shape, too.

