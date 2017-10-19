AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 19, 8:29 PM EDT

Study: World pollution deadlier than wars, disasters, hunger

By KATY DAIGLE
Associated Press

Latest News
Scientists say cost of capturing CO2 declining
Raw sewage contaminating waters in Puerto Rico after Maria

Trump to nominate climate doubter as environmental adviser

Trump to nominate climate skeptic as environmental adviser
Study: World pollution deadlier than wars, disasters, hunger

Air pollution high at U17 World Cup in India

Air pollution high as India hosts Under-17 World Cup
Multimedia
Poll: Immigration splits Americans
Poll: People and their pets
AP-mtvU poll: College students, finances and the economy

NEW DELHI (AP) -- Environmental pollution - from filthy air to contaminated water - is killing more people every year than all war and violence in the world. More than smoking, hunger or natural disasters. More than AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined.

A major study released Thursday in The Lancet medical journal says one out of every six premature deaths in the world in 2015 - about 9 million - could be attributed to disease from toxic exposure. The financial cost from pollution-related death, sickness and welfare is equally massive, the report says, costing some $4.6 trillion in annual losses - or about 6.2 percent of the global economy.

The report marks the first attempt to pull together data on disease and death caused by all forms of pollution combined.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.