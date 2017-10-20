Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 20, 5:50 AM EDT

Countries with the highest pollution deaths, mortality rates

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Latest News
Scientists say cost of capturing CO2 declining
Raw sewage contaminating waters in Puerto Rico after Maria

Trump to nominate climate doubter as environmental adviser

Trump to nominate climate skeptic as environmental adviser
Countries with the highest pollution deaths, mortality rates

Study finds pollution is deadlier than war, disaster, hunger

Air pollution high at U17 World Cup in India
Multimedia
Poll: Immigration splits Americans
Poll: People and their pets
AP-mtvU poll: College students, finances and the economy

NEW DELHI (AP) -- Increasing pollution worldwide is proving deadlier than war, natural disasters or smoking, according to a new report published in the Lancet medical journal. Based largely on 2015 data from the Global Burden of Disease, the report estimates that at least 9 million premature deaths were caused during the year by diseases from toxic exposure.

While the highest death tolls were reported mostly in Asia, the highest rates of pollution-related mortality were seen in Africa.

Here are the countries with the highest number of pollution-related deaths and the highest pollution-related mortality rates.

10 HIGHEST POLLUTION-RELATED DEATH TOLLS (PERCENT OF ALL DEATHS)

India: 2,515,518 (24.5 percent)

China: 1,838,251 (19.5 percent)

Pakistan: 311,189 (21.9 percent)

Bangladesh: 260,836 (26.6 percent)

Nigeria: 257,093 (18.7 percent)

Indonesia: 211,896 (13.5 percent)

Russia: 172,536 (8.6 percent)

United States: 155,155 (5.7 percent)

Ethiopia: 129,450 (19.1 percent)

Democratic Republic of the Congo: 123,942 (18 percent)

---

10 HIGHEST RATES OF POLLUTION-RELATED DEATHS PER 100,000 POPULATION (PERCENT OF ALL DEATHS)

Somalia: 316.3 (26.5 percent)

Central African Republic: 303.8 (18.9 percent)

Chad: 284.9 (25.6 percent)

South Sudan: 264.2 (23.2 percent)

Niger: 245.5 (24.9 percent)

Guinea-Bissau: 238.9 (20.1 percent)

Lesotho: 226.8 (13.0 percent)

Afghanistan: 211.7 (18.7 percent)

India: 196.2 (24.5 percent)

Burundi: 178.7 (20.4 percent)

---

Source: The Lancet Pollution Commission

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.