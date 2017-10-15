Eagle Herald











The Latest: France moves to revoke Weinstein's honor title


The Latest: France moves to revoke Weinstein's honor title

The president of France is moving to revoke producer Harvey Weinstein's Legion of Honor award

LONDON (AP) -- The Latest on sexual assault and harassment allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says that he wants to revoke Harvey Weinstein's Legion of Honor award over the multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment against the Hollywood titan.

Macron said in a national television interview on Sunday that he has "started the procedures" for such a removal.

Weinstein was given the prestigious French award in 2012 by then-President Nicolas Sarkozy after the French film "The Artist" won multiple Oscars. Weinstein's company produced the film.

Macron also says he wants to speed up the legal procedures for investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment to encourage more women to come forward. French actresses are among those who have accused Weinstein of sexual wrongdoing.

Legion of Honor titles are given to a wide range of French people and foreigners. Another American is among the few people to have lost the distinction: disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

---

3:40 p.m.

British police are investigating three new allegations of sexual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein, all made by the same woman.

London's Metropolitan Police force said Sunday that the woman reported being assaulted in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015. The force said officers from its Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating.

The woman's name has not been made public. The force also did not name Weinstein, in keeping with its policy of not identifying suspects who have not been charged.

But it said the allegations involve a man against whom another accusation was made Wednesday. That alleged assault is reported to have taken place during the late 1980s.

British actress Lysette Anthony says she reported to police on Wednesday that Weinstein raped her in her London home in the late 1980s.

