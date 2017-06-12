Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 12, 12:22 PM EDT

AP Source: Andrew Barroway becomes Coyotes' sole owner

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Special Section
Complete Hockey Coverage
NHL News
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach

AP Source: Andrew Barroway becomes Coyotes' sole owner

Penguins end Predators magical postseason run

Penguins goalie Matt Murray goes from sidelined to shutouts

The Latest: Pittsburgh wins 2nd straight Stanley Cup title

A person with direct knowledge of the transaction says Andrew Barroway has bought out the minority owners of the Arizona Coyotes and is now the team's sole owner.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal has not been announced. The person says Barroway is committed to keeping the Coyotes in Arizona.

"The reorganization is an effort to consolidate and strengthen the ownership and to resolve various disputes among the existing owners," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. "We believe this will better position the club to achieve a long-term solution in the Valley."

Barroway bought a controlling interest in the team from the IceArizona group of Canadian businessmen in 2014. The Philadelphia hedge fund manager previously attempted to buy the New York Islanders from Charles Wang and filed a lawsuit saying Wang backed out of the deal.

The NHL's board of governors must approve any ownership changes and could do so at its meeting later this month.

Canadian TV network Sportsnet was the first to report the transaction.

---

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.