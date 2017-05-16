NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Roman Josi scored a power-play goal with 2:43 left, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Tuesday night in their first-ever home game in the Western Conference finals.

The Predators grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series with their 10th straight home win in the postseason going back to last season.

Filip Forsberg tied it up at 3:54 of the third as the Predators rallied for the win against an Anaheim team that has notched four comeback victories already when trailing by multiple goals this postseason.

The Predators thought they had taken the lead earlier in the period only to have two goals within the span of eight seconds waved off for goalie interference.

Josi scored Nashville's first power-play goal of the series for the win.

Ducks goalie John Gibson made 38 saves, and Corey Perry scored a power-play goal in the second period for Anaheim.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Nashville.

Forsberg tied it up shortly after being poked by Gibson after the whistle, upset after a shot went off him. That revved up the home crowd, and they tossed towels onto the ice after officials waved off first a would-be goal by Colton Sissons at 6:25 and then Ryan Johansen's goal at 6:33.

Chris Wagner went to the box for high-sticking Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis with 3:55 left. Nashville had been 0 of 11 on the power play in this series. Josi ended that drought with his wrister from the right circle off an assist from Viktor Arvidsson.

The Predators didn't hold back on star power for the biggest game in franchise history.

Keith Urban performed the national anthem, the latest country star to take a turn, and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, joined him in the stands decked out in her own Predators' sweater.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota waved the rally towel along with his offensive linemen from the band stage.

The Ducks finally got the faster start they missed in the first two games in Anaheim, outshooting Nashville 8-4 to open the game.

But the Predators took the next 11 shots and outshot Anaheim 40-20 for the game.

The Predators held the Ducks without a shot throughout the second period until 8:12 left when Brandon Montour put a backhand on Rinne, a puck that went across the goal line. But the net came off its moorings at the same time with Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm crashing into it. Referee Brad Meier immediately waved off the goal, which was upheld on review.

Anaheim got the man advantage after Predators forward Cody McLeod fought Jared Boll of the Ducks, upset at a hard hit on teammate Harry Zolnierczyk. That earned McLeod an instigator penalty along with a game misconduct. Perry then squeezed a wrister past Rinne from a severe angle to the right of the net.

Notes: Perry tied Teemu Selanne (35) for the second-most playoff goals in franchise history. ... Ryan Ellis had an assist on Forsberg's goal, giving him 10 points in the postseason and a Nashville record for defensemen. ... Nashville defensemen have scored 10 goals this postseason. ... Toronto coach Mike Babcock was spotted at the game.

---

