Apr 2, 4:00 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth has been released from the hospital and is resting at home, a day after collapsing in his crease during a game against New Jersey.

Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall said Sunday that tests on Neuvirth came back "normal." The 29-year-old Neuvirth has been dealing with an upper respiratory infection for more than a week.

Neuvirth was awaiting a faceoff at the far end of the ice about 7 1/2 minutes into the first period Saturday night when he fell backward and landed on his back. Flyers athletic trainer Jim McCrossin quickly ran onto the ice to attend to him and was joined by three other team doctors.

Neuvirth was making his 28th appearance of the season and first since March 25. He appeared to be unconscious for a brief time, but began moving his arms and legs and sat up in his crease before being placed on a stretcher and carted off the ice.

