Mar 21, 11:50 AM EDT

NHL GMs call for change on goalie interference challenges

NEW YORK (AP) -- The NHL could change its goaltender interference rules as soon as the playoffs that begin April 11.

The league's general managers recommended shifting the decision on a coach's challenge for goalie interference from on-ice officials to the league's situation room in Toronto. The board of governors and NHL/NHL Players' Association competition committee must approve the change for it to go into effect.

Currently, on-ice officials have the final say on whether a goal should count or be disallowed when challenged. Under the proposed change, the officials would continue to be involved, but a member of the NHL Officiating Management Team - made up of former referees - would be incorporated into the decision-making process.

The league says no changes are being made to the standard by which goalie interference is judged, just the way it's determined.

