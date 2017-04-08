Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 8, 6:44 PM EDT

Hurricanes' Bickell, fighting MS, to retire at end of season


Special Section
Complete Hockey Coverage
NHL News
Hurricanes' Bickell, fighting MS, to retire at end of season

Sens clinch 2nd place in Atlantic with 3-1 win over Rangers

Flyers double up reeling Blue Jackets 4-2

In clash of playoff styles, which one will reign supreme?

Gourde, Kucherov help Lightning beat Canadiens 4-2
Multimedia
Hurricanes could cross Gulf oil spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Carolina Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell says he's retiring after the season as he fights multiple sclerosis.

Bickell told NHL.com before Saturday night's game against St. Louis that he and his family decided these final two games would be his last. Carolina wraps up the season Sunday at Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old, three-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago was a href='https://apnews.com/19f14373fb994cecafb799a725527bf9/Carolina's-Bryan-Bickell-diagnosed-with-multiple-sclerosis'diagnosed with MS in November/a but a href='https://apnews.com/6ea7a06bdb244962839c50fbb78d1f88/Carolina's-Bickell-determined-to-return-to-hockey-despite-MS'returned to the pro hockey in February/a when a href='https://apnews.com/8e98025607904171838bf428e97ab00f/Bickell-skates-in-1st-minor-league-game-since-MS-diagnosis'he was assigned to the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate/a in Charlotte.

He was in the lineup for the game against the Blues, his third with the Hurricanes since rejoining them .

Earlier in the day, Bickell took part in a walk to benefit MS research and his teammates surprised him by joining in and wearing T-shirts that said "BickellBrave."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.