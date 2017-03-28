Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 28, 11:21 AM EDT

'Canes: Lack strained neck in scary game-ending collision

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- The Carolina Hurricanes say Eddie Lack is out of the hospital and has a neck strain after the goalie was wheeled off the ice on a stretcher following a frightening collision on the final play of an overtime loss to Detroit.

Team officials on Tuesday brought in Alex Nedeljkovic from their ECHL affiliate in Florida as the goalie for their rematch with the Red Wings later that night.

Lack was hurt when Detroit's Andreas Athanasiou crashed into him while scoring the winning goal Monday night. Athanasiou was hit by Carolina's Victor Rask before colliding with Lack.

Lack was motionless on the ice for several minutes but gave the silenced crowd a thumbs-up as he was taken off. Team officials later said Lack had full feeling in his extremities.

