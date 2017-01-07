PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl, Sean Couturier and Radko Gudas scored in the second period to help the Philadelphia Flyers end a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Michal Neuvirth made 24 saves in his first game since Nov. 12 after missing 24 because of a left knee injury for Philadelphia, which had lost seven of eight since the end of a 10-game winning streak on Dec. 17.

Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning, who have allowed 16 goals during a three-game slide.

Jakub Voracek added two assists for Philadelphia.