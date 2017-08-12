Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 12, 2:37 PM EDT

Longtime NHL coach, GM Bryan Murray dies at 74 of cancer


Special Section
Complete Hockey Coverage
NHL News
Longtime NHL coach, GM Bryan Murray dies at 74 of cancer

Predators captain Fisher retires after 17 seasons in NHL

Wild, Niederreiter agree to 5-year, $26.25 million contract

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- Longtime NHL coach and general manager Bryan Murray has died at 74. He worked in the league in some capacity for 35 consecutive seasons.

The Ottawa Senators said in a statement Saturday he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014.

Murray most recently served as general manager of the Senators from 2007-2016 before stepping down, citing health and family concerns. He also was GM of Anaheim, Florida and Detroit and coached Washington, Detroit, Florida, Anaheim and Ottawa.

He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year with the Capitals in 1983-84 and reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Senators in 2007.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.