ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) -- Sidney Crosby is standing in Alex Ovechkin's way again. Of course.

Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins extinguished two of the Washington Capitals' best Stanley Cup hopes in 2009 and 2016, going on to win the championship each time. Now as Ovechkin and the Capitals face a summer of change, it's only fitting that perhaps their best chance to win it all means going through defending champion Pittsburgh in the second round.

Ovechkin knows the playoff history, the blowout loss at home in Game 7 in 2009 and the overtime loss on the road in Game 6 that ended last season. He brought them up unprompted Tuesday as if to try to bury them in the past.

"We play them twice in the playoffs and we don't have success," Ovechkin said. "We lost in Game 6 and Game 7. You just have to move forward. You don't have to be afraid. You know you play against Stanley Cup champion and they are very good team, but so we are. This battle have to be done if we want to get success."

In franchise history, the Capitals have only beaten the Penguins once in nine playoff meetings. That matters more to the respective fan bases than players, only a few of whom are still around from 2009.

This season brings a matchup of the top two teams in the regular season, put on a crash course to face off before the conference final by the NHL's division playoff format. Crosby said, "You kind of expected we'd see each other at some point," and the Capitals figure no better time than the present to tackle their biggest obstacle.

"You usually have to go through the best team to get to where you want to go," said center Jay Beagle, who is going into his third Capitals-Penguins series. "It was either now or maybe in the third round. Let's do it now."

What better time for a renewal of Crosby versus Ovechkin, which to this point has been a lopsided rivalry? Crosby owns a 38-21 record in their meetings in the NHL regular season and playoffs, world junior championships, world championships, World Cup and Olympics.

Ovechkin, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 draft, and Crosby, the No. 1 pick in 2005, have been stars for more than a decade and have been compared to each other for longer than that. They spent some time together at the gathering of the NHL's top 100 players during All-Star Weekend and their friendship has evolved over time.

"We respect each other," Ovechkin said. "That battle between me and him, it's great. I think me and him enjoy it, you guys enjoy it, fans enjoy it. But right now it's not about me and him, it's about Caps and Penguins."

Crosby and Ovechkin are quick to deflect the spotlight to star teammates - Pittsburgh has Evgeni Malkin and Washington has Nicklas Backstrom - and shift the focus to team play. Over his three years as Capitals coach, Barry Trotz has seen Ovechkin grow up and his priorities change.

Trotz has seen Ovechkin celebrate teammates' goals harder than his own and languish in losses all while putting up goals at a faster clip than anyone in this generation.

The only thing that has evaded the three-time Hart Trophy winner and six-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner is the Cup. Trotz said Ovechkin understands what he means to the team, the league and what's left undone "before the sun sets on his career."

Ovechkin is 31 and still has four years left on his contract. But with winger T.J. Oshie, defenseman Karl Alzner and others set to be unrestricted free agents - and the salary cap crunching the Capitals, too - there's an urgency about winning this year.

That means trying to finally get over the second-round hump.

"It's a big opportunity for us to beat the Stanley Cup champion and play the next team in the third round," Ovechkin said. "Obviously we've never done it before. It's a big opportunity for us to move forward and get success."

NOTES: Capitals RW Tom Wilson left practice when he took a puck off the left ankle. Trotz called it a stinger and said he was fine. ... Ovechkin missed the second half of practice after breaking a skate. ... C Lars Eller didn't skate, with the team calling it a maintenance day.

