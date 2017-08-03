AP Radio AP Radio News:

Predators captain Fisher retires after 17 seasons in NHL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher has announced his retirement, a move that means the defending Stanley Cup finalists must select a new captain.

The 37-year-old Fisher said in a letter to Predators fans that "this is the hardest decision that I've ever had to make, but I know I've made the right one."

Fisher had 276 goals and 309 assists in 1,088 regular-season games during an NHL career that lasted 17 seasons. He had 23 goals and 28 assists in 13 career playoff games.

He began his career with the Ottawa Senators before getting traded to Nashville in 2011.

Fisher was chosen the Predators' captain in September 2016. He had 18 goals and 24 assists last season as Nashville earned its first Western Conference title.

The Tennessean first reported Fisher's retirement.

