STOCKHOLM (AP) -- Mark Stone scored in regulation and again in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night in the first of two regular-season games in the Swedish capital.

Swedish defenseman Fredrik Claesson and Christopher DiDomenico also scored for the Senators.

Nail Yakupov, Alexander Kerfoot and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado.

Stone scored 59 seconds into overtime for his 11th of the season. MacKinnon tied it for Colorado with 7:07 remaining in regulation.

The teams will complete the NHL Global Series in Stockholm on Saturday night. It's for the fifth time the NHL has played regular-season games in Europe, but the first since 2011.

The capacity crowd of 13,000 spectators at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe cheered loudly for both teams, each led by Swedish captains - Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog and Ottawa's Erik Karlsson - and some other Swedish players were on the ice to please the fans.

Yakupov opened the scoring on a power play 8:16 into the game. Just 20 seconds later, Claesson gave the home crowd a reason to cheer again with a slap shot from above the left faceoff circle to tie it. It was the first point of the season for Claesson. Karlsson had two assists for a total of 15 points in 10 games.

Ottawa rallied with Stone redirecting a shot past Semyon Varlamov with 4:50 left in the opening period. Another home crowd hero, Johnny Oduya, had an assist on the goal.

Kerfoot tied it at 2 midway through the second, redirecting Blake Comeau's shot.

Kerfoot also had an assist.

DiDomenico restored a one-goal advantage for the Senators, sweeping a rebound past Varlamov - who fumbled a shot from Dion Phaneuf - with 6:38 remaining in the second.

After the Senators acquired Matt Duchene from Colorado on Sunday as part of a three-way deal that included sending Kyle Turris to the Nashville Predators, the center led the first line with forwards Mike Hoffman and Zack Smith.

Duchene who had four goals and 10 points this season through 13 games with the Avalanche didn't get a point but was a threat Friday. The third overall pick in 2009 has 178 goals and 250 assists in 586 games, all with Colorado.

---

