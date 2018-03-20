OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- The Ottawa Senators say the son of captain Erik Karlsson has died.

Erik and Melinda Karlsson were married last year and announced in November they were expecting their first child in the spring. Karlsson had been posting on social media about his son's upcoming birth, most recently sharing a photo of he and Melinda on Feb. 19 with the caption "just me and my little family."

Karlsson sat out Ottawa's 7-2 loss to Florida on Tuesday night. The team released a statement saying the Karlssons had "the collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community."

Among Karlsson's social media posts was one from the couple's gender reveal party, when he took a slap shot at a hockey puck that exploded in blue powder. Karlsson jumped and yelled joyously when he found out it was a boy.

The 27-year-old defenseman has had a difficult season on the ice as Ottawa has plummeted in the standings. The two-time Norris Trophy winner was the subject of trade speculation for weeks ahead of the NHL trading deadline.

The hockey world was quick to share its sympathies.

"The players and staff of the NHLPA extend their condolences to Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son," tweeted the NHL Players' Association.

"Today is a day to remember that there are way more important things in life and hockey is just a game. Our condolences to @ErikKarlsson65 and his wife Melinda on their tragic loss," former NHL player Marc Savard said via Twitter.

"The entire LA Kings' organization is thinking of Erik Karlsson and his family during this time," said the Kings.

