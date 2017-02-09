Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 9, 5:05 PM EST

Bruins to host Sharks as scheduled despite snow storm


Bruins to host Sharks as scheduled despite snow storm

Toews' goal in OT lifts Blackhawks over Wild

Matthews scores 25th, scuffling Maple Leafs beat Stars 3-1

Rantanen scores 3 goals, Avalanche beat Canadiens 4-0

Arvidsson, Jarnkrok lead Predators past Canucks, 4-2
Cold Weather throughout Midwest
Tornado primer
Northeast hit by its biggest snowstorm of the winter

The Latest: Drivers getting stuck on NY roads during storm

The Latest: NASA: New Orleans facility closed after tornado

New Orleans Mayor: Half-mile wide tornado damaged 940 homes

Russian man builds church of snow for village without chapel
An interactive timeline of deadly floods and a look at how mudslides form

BOSTON (AP) -- The San Jose Sharks-Boston Bruins game will be played as scheduled Thursday night despite a snow storm that blanketed the New England region.

The Bruins say they asked the NHL to postpone the game as blizzard conditions left more than a foot of snow in Boston and surrounding areas. But the league said that the remaining schedules of both teams and availability of TD Garden did not allow for the game to be rescheduled.

Due to the hardship fans are going to have to attend the game, the Bruins are offering any fan with a ticket the opportunity to exchange it for a future regular-season game between now and Dec. 31.

Thursday marks the coaching debut of Bruce Cassidy. He was named Boston's interim coach Tuesday after Claude Julien was fired following a 26-23-6 start.

