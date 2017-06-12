AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 12, 7:52 AM EDT

Mayor promises Stanley Cup parade, but plans unclear so far


Special Section
Complete Hockey Coverage
NHL News
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach

Penguins end Predators magical postseason run

Penguins goalie Matt Murray goes from sidelined to shutouts

The Latest: Pittsburgh wins 2nd straight Stanley Cup title

Crosby doing it all again as Penguins close in on Cup
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says there will be a victory parade for the Stanley Cup champion Penguins, but plans for the event are still being developed.

Allegheny County Airport Authority officials say there won't be a celebration at Pittsburgh International Airport when the Penguins return home late Monday. The team will not be coming through the main terminal and won't be visible to fans.

Last year, the Penguins also clinched the Cup on a Sunday, and the parade was held the following Wednesday. It's unclear whether that scenario will repeat itself. About 400,000 fans lined streets downtown for that parade, the biggest celebration for any of the team's five Stanley Cup championships.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.