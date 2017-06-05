Eagle Herald











Jun 5, 9:56 PM EDT

Underwood puts off birthday present for Preds' Fisher

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Special Section
Complete Hockey Coverage
NHL News
Crosby scores, Malkin shoots yet Penguins lose 4-1 to Preds

Preds even Stanley Cup Final at 2-2, beat Penguins 4-1

The Latest: Predators lead Pens 3-1 after 2 in Game 4

Charles Barkley takes up Bettman's invitation to Cup Final

Predators goalie Rinne struggling as Pens take 2-0 lead
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Mike Fisher's birthday present will have to wait.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood said she didn't get Fisher - her husband and the Nashville Predators' captain - anything for his 37th birthday on Monday. She's hoping Fisher can celebrate his birthday on another day - with the Stanley Cup if the Predators beat Pittsburgh for the championship.

"I didn't get him anything," Underwood said in an interview on NBC with the two teams tied at 1 following the first period. "I'm terrible."

Underwood said when she performs, there's no anxiety. When she watches her husband play hockey, she feels much differently.

"I'm way more nervous than I ever would be for myself," she said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.