DALLAS (AP) -- The Dallas Stars have signed right winger Alexander Radulov to a $31.25 million, five-year deal.

Radulov will count $6.25 million against the salary cap through 2021-222 after getting the biggest contract in free agency. General manager Jim Nill announced Monday that the Stars signed the top player available on the market on Day 3 of free agency.

The 30-year-old Russian had 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points last season with the Montreal Canadiens after returning to the NHL following four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He played on a $5.75 million, one-year deal and was looking for a long-term agreement this time around.

Radulov got that from the Stars, who also signed center Martin Hanzal for $14.25 million over three years.

