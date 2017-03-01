The Latest on the NHL trade deadline (all times Eastern):

2:20 p.m.

The Vegas Golden Knights are open for business.

Owner Bill Foley's final installment of his $500 million expansion fee has cleared, and the NHL has told its other 30 teams that the Golden Knights are able to complete transactions before they begin play next season.

General manager George McPhee can immediately begin making trades for draft picks and unsigned prospects and sign free agents whose college or European league seasons are over.

---

2:15 p.m.

Ken Holland spent a lot of time on the phone in recent days and it paid off.

The veteran general manager of the rebuilding Detroit Red Wings acquired a third-round pick and seldom-used defenseman Dylan McIlrath from Florida for forward Thomas Vanek a few hours before the trade deadline.

Detroit also acquired a 2018 second-round pick and 2017 third-round selection from the New York Rangers for defenseman Brendan Smith, a third-round pick from Chicago for forward Tomas Jurco and a sixth-round slot in 2018 from Montreal for forward Steve Ott.

Holland was in selling mode for the first time since becoming the franchise's GM in 1997. He has helped them win four Stanley Cups and extend a postseason streak to 25 years.

The remarkable run will likely end this year for the last-place team in the Atlantic Division. Detroit has 11 picks in this year's draft as it retools a team heading into a new arena next season.

---

1:35 p.m.

Dean Lombardi wants to party like it's 2012. Or maybe 2014.

The Los Angeles Kings' general manager has added veteran rental goaltender Ben Bishop and veteran rental forward Jarome Iginla to help them return to the playoffs. The 39-year-old Iginla joins the two-time Stanley Cup champions for another shot at his first title, while the 30-year-old Bishop joins Jonathan Quick in the Kings' star-studded crease.

Los Angeles sent big forward Dwight King to the Montreal Canadiens to clear cap space for Iginla, who may play with captain Anze Kopitar.

Acquiring King was the latest move by Montreal to get bigger and tougher.

Over the past three days, the Canadiens have added King, fellow forward Steve Ott and defensemen Jordie Benn and Brandon Davidson. Montreal dealt draft picks, unhappy defenseman Greg Pateryn and small forward David Desharnais as part of its makeover.

The Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens are 4-2 since Claude Julien replaced Michel Therrien as coach.

---

1:20 p.m.

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired veteran winger Jarome Iginla from the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2018 fourth-round pick

The 39-year-old Iginla joins his fifth NHL team for one more run at the Stanley Cup that has eluded him. He had to waive his no-trade clause to join the Kings.

Iginla's production has declined this season. He has eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games for the last-in-the-NHL Avalanche.

---

1:05 p.m.

The Philadelphia Flyers may sell before the deadline, but they made a couple of moves for their future by re-signing goaltender Michal Neuvirth and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

The deals were announced as multi-year contracts. Neuvirth now has the pole position to be the Flyers' starter next season after he and Steve Mason were each set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

---

12:35 p.m.

The Montreal Canadiens have made another move, acquiring forward Dwight King in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

In exchange, Montreal sent Los Angeles a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft. The Canadiens announced the deal on their Twitter account.

King provides the Canadiens a dependable checking-line forward. His addition comes after Montreal added grit by acquiring Steve Ott from Detroit a few hours earlier.

King was selected by Los Angeles in the fourth round of the 2007 draft. He has eight goals and seven assists in 63 games this season. Overall, King has 52 goals and 56 assists for 108 points in 348 career games.

---

12:20 p.m.

Amid the deadline deal drama, the Vancouver Canucks claimed Joseph Cramarossa off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks. Vancouver traded winger Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks after midnight Wednesday for prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round pick.

All other players on waivers, including Stanley Cup-winning Pittsburgh Penguins forward Eric Fehr, have cleared. Fehr did not immediately get sent to the AHL and could remain on the roster.

New signings Chris DiDomenico (Ottawa), Marc-Andre Bergeron (Columbus) and Mike Weber (Minnesota) all cleared.

---

12:05 p.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Detroit Red Wings have reached an agreement to trade veteran forward Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers.

In exchange, the Panthers will trade defenseman Dylan McIlgrath. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not yet announced the deal.

In Vanek, the Panthers add a high-scoring veteran forward in their bid to make a late-season playoff push. He signed a one-year deal with Detroit last summer.

- John Wawrow

---

9:55 a.m.

Don't expect the league-leading Washington Capitals to make another big move after getting defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. The Capitals sent 13th forward Zach Sanford to St. Louis in the trade, but general manager Brian MacLellan said: "I don't expect us to be that active" because of minimal salary-cap space.

The Capitals are eight deep on the blue line with the addition of Shattenkirk but will count on rookie Jakub Vrana and other untested players in case of injuries up front. Winger Andre Burakovsky is out until mid-to-late March with a hand injury and Sanford had been filling in for him.

---

9:15 a.m.

NHL trade deadline day is underway, with rental players expected to move over the next several hours.

Arizona Coyotes winger Radim Vrbata, Detroit Red Wings winger Thomas Vanek and Buffalo Sabres defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Cody Franson are among the top pending free agents available ahead of the 3 p.m. EST deadline. Already the Montreal Canadiens got center Steve Ott from the Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks acquired winger Jannik Hansen from the Vancouver Canucks after midnight.

The defending Western Conference-champion Sharks are gearing up for another deep playoff run. They sent the Canucks prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round pick that becomes a first-rounder if they win the Stanley Cup. General manager Doug Wilson thinks Hansen is a perfect fit for San Jose's style.