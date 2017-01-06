MONTREAL (AP) -- Troy Terry scored the lone shootout goal, Tyler Parsons stopped all five shots he faced in the tiebreaker and the United States outlasted Canada 5-4 on Thursday night to win the world junior hockey title.

The game was decided in the five-round shootout after a 20-minute overtime period.

On Wednesday in the semifinals, Terry scored on all three of his shootout attempts to give the United States a 4-3 victory over Russia. The Americans won all seven of their games in the tournament, also beating Canada 3-1 on Saturday in the group finale.

The University of Denver forward and Anaheim draft pick beat Carter Hart in the fourth round of the shootout. Parsons then stopped Anthony Cirelli's attempt, American Jeremy Bracco missed a chance to end it in the fifth round, and Nicholas Roy mishandled the puck on Canada's last attempt.

The United States won its fourth title and first since 2013. The teams met for the fourth time in the championship game, with the Americans also winning in 2004 and 2010 and Canada in 1997. Canada won the last of its record 16 titles in 2015.

The Americans overcame two two-goal deficits to force overtime.

Bouyed by the first near-sellout crowd at the more than 21,000-seat Bell Centre, Thomas Chabot and Jeremy Lauzon opened the scoring for Canada in the first period.

Boston University teammates Charlie McAvoy and Kieffer Bellows countered for the U.S. in the second.

Canada took a 4-2 lead in the third on goals by Roy and Mathieu Joseph, but Bellows cut it to one and Boston College's Colin White tied it with nearly 13 minutes left.

Parsons made 46 saves. He plays for London in Ontario Hockey League.

Earlier, Russia beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the bronze-medal game.