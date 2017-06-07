Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 7, 3:39 PM EDT

Barzani: Iraqi Kurds to vote on independence in September


IRBIL, Iraq (AP) -- Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, says Iraqi Kurds will hold a referendum on independence on Sept. 25.

Barzani announced the vote Wednesday on Twitter.

Hamin Hawrami, a senior presidential adviser, said on his own Twitter account that the decision follows a meeting of the major Kurdish political parties in Irbil, the region's capital.

Iraq's Kurdish region, with a population of about 5 million, already enjoys a high degree of autonomy, including its own parliament and armed forces. But relations with the central government in Baghdad have nosedived in recent years over a range of issues.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in April that he respects the Kurdish right to vote on independence, but he did not think the timing was right for the move.

