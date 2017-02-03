Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 3, 3:53 AM EST

Israeli settler group brushes off Trump settlement warning


Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
Israeli settler group brushes off Trump settlement warning

Israeli leader vows new settlement as outpost is dismantled

Pulitzer-winning photographer returns to West Bank outpost

For Israeli leader, Trump brings friendship _ and risks

Israel allows Venezuelan Jewish converts to immigrate

JERUSALEM (AP) -- The group representing Israeli settlers is brushing off a White House statement warning Israel about constructing new settlements.

The Yesha settlers' council said Friday it looks forward to working with the Trump administration.

President Trump has been perceived as sympathetic to the settlements. But the White House said Thursday: "While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal."

It came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel would build a new settlement on the same day it evacuated a West Bank outpost.

The Palestinians want the territory for their future state. Much of the international community condemns settlement building there.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.