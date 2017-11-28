WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on North Korea's missile launch (all times local):

3 p.m.

The Pentagon says it detected and tracked a single North Korean missile launch and believes it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said Tuesday that the missile was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea, and traveled about 1,000 kilometers (about 620 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan.

Manning says the Pentagon's information is based on an initial assessment of the launch. He says a more detailed assessment was in the works.

---

2:25 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on North Korea's apparent ballistic missile launch.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says in a tweet that Trump "was briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea."

At the time of the launch, Trump was in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

--

2:21 p.m.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

The Pentagon on Tuesday was more cautious, calling it a "probable" missile launch. Col. Rob Manning, a spokesman said, "We detected a probable missile launch from North Korea" at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST. He said the Pentagon is assessing the situation and has no further information to provide, including what kind of missile may have been launched.

It would be the first North Korean missile test since it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sept. 15 that flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean.

--

2:04 p.m.

South Korea's military says the missile was fired from an area north of Pyongyang early Wednesday.

The news agency reported South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff saying that it and U.S. authorities are analyzing the trajectory.

