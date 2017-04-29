Eagle Herald











Apr 29, 8:43 AM EDT

Maroon 5, Usher, Alabama Shakes headline Jazz Fest Day 2


2007 New Orleans Jazz Fest
Multimedia
Jazz Fest Preview
Interactive
An interactive exploring New Orleans recovery from Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival enters its second day with performances by Maroon 5, Usher and Alabama Shakes.

Maroon 5, which last performed at Jazz Fest in 2013, will close out the Acura Stage on Saturday. The band has some New Orleans ties: their keyboardist PJ Morton is from the city.

Usher & The Roots will be closing out the Congo Square Stage.

The American blues rock band Alabama Shakes featuring lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard will close out the Gentilly Stage.

The seven-day festival takes place over two weekends. In addition to big-name acts like Maroon 5, the festival also features hundreds of Louisiana jazz, gospel, zydeco and other musical acts.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.