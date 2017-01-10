Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 10, 11:34 AM EST

Argentina strikes deal for energy investment in Vaca Muerta

AP Photo
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Latest News
Argentina strikes deal for energy investment in Vaca Muerta

Argentina court reopens probe of ex-president in bomb case

Argentine court convicts activist defended by UN panel

Rock-wielding protesters attack Argentine leader's vehicle

Judge indicts former Argentine president in corruption case
Interactives
Producers Tap Old Wells in Search of Oil

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) -- Argentina says it has struck a deal with labor unions and energy companies aimed at attracting investment to one of the world's biggest unconventional hydrocarbons deposits.

President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday said the agreement will offer a subsidized price for natural gas produced at new wells at the Vaca Muerta shale deposit in southwestern Neuquen province. Macri said the provincial government has also agreed to stabilize taxes as part of the deal.

Argentina's YPF, U.S.-based Chevron and other companies are investing billions in the Vaca Muerta deposit.

A 2013 assessment by the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated that the deposit potentially holds 16.2 billion barrels of oil and 308 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.